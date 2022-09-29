NATIONAL

Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended for another four days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife killed last Friday.

Sara Inam, 37, a Canadian national, was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight allegedly by Shahnawaz Amir, her husband, at a farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, a suburb of Islamabad that falls in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station.

The police arrested the suspect from the crime scene and booked him the following day under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan.

Inam was killed a day after she arrived from Abu Dhabi where she was working as a financial specialist. She got married to Shahnawaz three months ago in Chakwal, the hometown of Amirs. It’s widely believed the couple knew each other before marriage and the marriage was of their own choice, not arranged by their families.

During today’s hearing, Amir was presented in the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Amir Aziz upon the expiry of his remand. No counsel representing the defendant or the victim’s family appeared before the court, however.

As the hearing commenced, the prosecutor requested the judge to extend Amir’s remand for another five days.

“We have to hold a further inquiry into the money that the suspect had been receiving [from the deceased],” the officer told the court.

The judge also asked about the number of days the suspect had been in police custody. “He has been in custody for five days now,” the officer responded.

The court subsequently extended Shahnawaz’s remand by another four days.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Federal ombudsman, Punjab counterpart discuss watchdog performance

LAHORE: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi called on his Punjab counterpart, retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, at his office in Lahore and discussed matters of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders urgent action to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in winter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to chalk out an urgent action plan in view of uninterrupted gas supply...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three million children may miss a semester in flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said on Thursday, following...
Read more
NATIONAL

India pursuing Israeli model to turn Jammu & Kashmir from Muslim-majority to Hindu-majority region: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar hosted by Community Human Rights and Advocacy Center Thursday said that the India’s RSS influenced regime led by Modi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates commitment to green marine environment through eco-friendly technologies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to the preservation of its green marine environment and greener shipping through the advancement of eco-friendly technologies, Minister for Maritime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan has accused Armenia of committing large-scale provocations at their state border and planting landmines in the liberated territories. Speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates commitment to green marine environment through eco-friendly technologies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to the preservation of its green marine environment and greener shipping through the advancement of eco-friendly technologies, Minister for Maritime...

Covid bowls Naseem Shah out of England series

Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan

Fast bowler Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

