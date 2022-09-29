Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended for another four days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife killed last Friday.

Sara Inam, 37, a Canadian national, was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight allegedly by Shahnawaz Amir, her husband, at a farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, a suburb of Islamabad that falls in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station.

The police arrested the suspect from the crime scene and booked him the following day under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan.

Inam was killed a day after she arrived from Abu Dhabi where she was working as a financial specialist. She got married to Shahnawaz three months ago in Chakwal, the hometown of Amirs. It’s widely believed the couple knew each other before marriage and the marriage was of their own choice, not arranged by their families.

During today’s hearing, Amir was presented in the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Amir Aziz upon the expiry of his remand. No counsel representing the defendant or the victim’s family appeared before the court, however.

As the hearing commenced, the prosecutor requested the judge to extend Amir’s remand for another five days.

“We have to hold a further inquiry into the money that the suspect had been receiving [from the deceased],” the officer told the court.

The judge also asked about the number of days the suspect had been in police custody. “He has been in custody for five days now,” the officer responded.

The court subsequently extended Shahnawaz’s remand by another four days.