Fast bowler Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Naseem Shah of Pakistan looks on during a Pakistan Nets Session at the The National Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the remaining two T20s against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Shah was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia and the PCB said the fast bowler was feeling “much better.”

“Shah is back in the team hotel where he will follow all Covid-19 protocols,” the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan is due to leave for New Zealand next Monday to participate in a triangular T20 series also featuring Bangladesh.

The PCB didn’t clarify whether the fast bowler will accompany the team to New Zealand.

Shah played only one game in the seven-match series against England at Karachi before being rested. He returned expensive figures of 0-41 off his four overs in the first match, which England won by six wickets.

He was admitted to the hospital late Tuesday night in Lahore with a chest infection and fever.

Pakistan leads the series 3-2 with back-to-back narrow wins at Karachi and Lahore in the last two games as England couldn’t chase down below-par totals.

The remaining two matches will be played on Friday and Sunday in Lahore.

