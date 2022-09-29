LHC summons PEMRA boss over broadcast of Sharif, Dar speeches

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allowing media coverage to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar.

The petition was filed after Sharif and Dar appeared on several TV channels, including state-owned PTV.

The plaintiff said the PEMRA imposed a ban on the broadcast of speeches of absconders and proclaimed offenders but despite it, the speeches of Sharif and Dar were being broadcast.

During the hearing, a counsel for PEMRA sought time for submission of a reply in the case. The LHC, later, adjourned the hearing by summoning the PEMRA director general in person.

On May 27, 2019, the PEMRA banned the broadcast of speeches, interviews, and public addresses by absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Later on October 1, 2020, PEMRA issued notices to all television channels for defying the aforesaid ban by airing the address of Sharif.

Two days later, the PEMRA also issued notices to the television channels for airing the interview of Dar, who was declared absconder in 2017 by the Supreme Court after he went into self-imposed exile in London.