Army chief inaugurates cricket ground

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated 501 Central Workshop cricket ground rebranded as Chaklala Cricket Ground.

The ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to athletes and fans, especially to the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

It added the sports ground would be available to students and cricket clubs of twin cities to promote the game of cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

Gen. Bajwa appreciated the effort of Rawalpindi Corps in renovating the old ground and providing an excellent facility to the city.