NATIONAL

Army chief inaugurates cricket ground

By Staff Report
Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Pakistan Army Staff, delivers a speech at the 54th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, 16 February 2018. More than 500 guests among those head of states and head of governments, are expected to attend the three day conference. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated 501 Central Workshop cricket ground rebranded as Chaklala Cricket Ground.

The ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to athletes and fans, especially to the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

It added the sports ground would be available to students and cricket clubs of twin cities to promote the game of cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

Gen. Bajwa appreciated the effort of Rawalpindi Corps in renovating the old ground and providing an excellent facility to the city.

Staff Report

