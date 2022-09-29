NATIONAL

Accept demands lest face country-wide blockade, farmers threaten

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of farmers, protesting under the aegis of Kissan Ittehad, on Thursday gave a two-hour ultimatum to authorities for negotiations, threatening they would be forced to ‘jam’ the entire country if their demands are not accepted.

According to details, thousands of protesting farmers continued their sit-in for the second day consecutive at the edge of Islamabad’s Red Zone to press the authorities accept demands.

The protesting farmers reached Jinnah Avenue and were marching towards D-Chowk, Red Zone for the fulfillment of their demands. Meanwhile, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Express Road and adjacent highways due to the sit-in.

The farmers are demanding restoration of the previous tubewell electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and abolition of all taxes and adjustments. The demonstrators demanded an end to the black marketing of fertilisers and reduction in urea rate. They also demanded that agriculture should be given the status of industry.

The Kissan Ittehad has vowed to continue the protest till fulfillment of demands, warning of staging a sit-in at D-Chowk.

In a statement, the police said that the farmers would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone as the demonstrators may have batons or other weapons.

The representatives of protesting farmers had assured to stage sit-in in F-9, the police said, adding that the protesters were now determined to march towards D-Chowk.

The spokesperson assured that the police and administration would try to negotiate as much as possible, vowing that action would be taken against those who damage property. He further said that the police and administration would take measures to disperse the protesters.

The demonstrators claimed that the government has not yet sent any delegation to negotiate with them and only local administration approached them to negotiate for providing a place for the sit-in.

However, the police officials said efforts were being made by senior officers of the capital administration and police to negotiate with them but their leaders categorically refused to cooperate.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers warned of ‘jamming’ the whole country, giving a two-hour ultimatum to authorities for negotiations.

A day earlier, farmers led by Kissan Ittehad staged a sit-in at Blue Area in Islamabad after the authorities barred them from protesting before the Parliament House.

As soon as the rally of the Kissan Ittehad reached Faizabad, the local administration asked them to stage a sit-in at F-9 Park. However, the protesters insisted on moving towards Parliament House and later blocked Blue Area over refusal from authorities.

 

Previous articlePetroleum prices likely to witness ‘significant cut’ on October 1
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Petroleum prices likely to witness ‘significant cut’ on October 1

AHMAD AHMADANI ISLAMABAD: Prices of all petroleum products are likely to witness substantial cuts if the ruling coalition government passes on the downward trend in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uzbekistan sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Air Force's another special aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid goods, arrived in Karachi to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM attends reception on 75 years of Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attended a diplomatic reception held at the US embassy here to commemorate the 75 years of relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

LAHORE: the country has reported one death during the past 24 hours from novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged...
Read more
NATIONAL

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

KARACHI: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South district on Thursday visited hospital and enquired after the heath of injured foreign nationals who were...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over Rs48b disbursed to 1.9m flood affectees so far: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD: The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Thursday informed that the government has disbursed over Rs48.60 billion in emergency flood relief...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

One dies of corona, 67 new cases reported

LAHORE: the country has reported one death during the past 24 hours from novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged...

SSP South enquires after injured Chinese nationals

Over Rs48b disbursed to 1.9m flood affectees so far: NFRCC

Injured Buttler ‘progressing well’ ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.