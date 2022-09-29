NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s refusal for NRO to Maryam led to his ouster, says PTI

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the acquittal of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield case, the PTI Thursday said that the NRO was the “real reason” behind PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister.

The PTI has been building a narrative since its ouster in April that the party’s removal from the government was the incumbent rulers’ strategy to get themselves acquitted of corruption.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the state institutions have lost the nation’s confidence and said that their decisions have “no value” in the people’s court.

“Beyond any doubt, it is another dark day in the history of Pakistan,” he added.

In a tweet, PTI Secretary-General leader Asad Umar said: “Inflation is increasing day by day and cases of imported government leaders are being dismissed daily.”

“These are the main reason[s] for which Imran Khan was removed through conspiracy.”

Former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that the PML-N was also a “bit embarrassed” after today’s ruling.

PTI’s Babar Awan said the jail department would teach lessons about the Sharif family to prisoners so that they can get NRO II as well.

PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said “regime change conspiracy” has come out on top after the ruling and not the PML-N.

“Although Nawaz has no plans of coming back to Pakistan, Maryam will be planning on going to London after getting her passport,” he claimed.

An accountability court, just ahead of the 2018 General Elections, slapped Maryam with a fine of £2 million and sentenced her to seven years of imprisonment for being “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” and one year for non-cooperation with the bureau — sentences for which were due to run concurrently.

It merits mention that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) exonerated PML-N vice-president and her husband Junaid Safdar in the Avenfield reference, nullifying the conviction handed to them in 2018 by an accountability court.

Previous articleAccept demands lest face country-wide blockade, farmers threaten
Staff Report

