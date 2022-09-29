Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to early launch of much-awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aim at revamping and modernizing the country’s age-old railway infrastructure.

The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in honour of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq here. Railways Chairman, Additional Secretary, Secretary Aviation and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) accompanied the minister.

MinofAvn @KhSaad_Rafique with CEO #PIA met H.E. @AmbNong @CathayPak & discussed the facilitation of budget carriers partnering with PIA to increase domestic network connectivity for development of aviation industry. Direct Flights permissions to Guangzhou & Beijing also discussed pic.twitter.com/RYMIvJhjRp — PIA (@Official_PIA) September 29, 2022

The minister invited the Chinese Ambassador to consider a partnership of budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan’s small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to the passengers.

The Chinese ambassador assured the minister to discuss his desired issue with the Chinese private airlines.

The envoy also assured of taking initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.