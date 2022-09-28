China delivered 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets to assist Pakistan’s flood

BEIJING: China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has so far delivered 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets and 1,000 boxes of compressed food by air to help flood-hit people in Pakistan.

The follow-up materials have been shipped by sea in three batches, which will arrive in early October, an official of CIDCA said in a statement.

He informed that CIDCA will soon dispatch two separate teams to Pakistan to carry out medical rescue and guidance as well as disaster assessment in the flood hit areas.

“CIDA connected Guangxi to send a medical team to carry out medical rescue

and guidance, as well as disaster assessment team organized by the Ministry

of Emergency Management,” according to Director, CIDCA, Yang Meng.

In addition, China appealed to the international community to provide more

helps and works with relevant organizations to use the Global Development

and South to South Cooperation Fund to provide more support, he added.

He said, after the floods in Pakistan, the Chinese government immediately

announced 100 million yuan of emergency humanitarian assistance, including

25,000 tents and other materials urgently needed.