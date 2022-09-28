NATIONAL

China delivered 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets to assist Pakistan’s flood

By Staff Report

BEIJING: China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has so far delivered 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets and 1,000 boxes of compressed food by air to help flood-hit people in Pakistan.

The follow-up materials have been shipped by sea in three batches, which will arrive in early October, an official of CIDCA said in a statement.

He informed that CIDCA will soon dispatch two separate teams to Pakistan to carry out medical rescue and guidance as well as disaster assessment in the flood hit areas.

“CIDA connected Guangxi to send a medical team to carry out medical rescue
and guidance, as well as disaster assessment team organized by the Ministry
of Emergency Management,” according to Director, CIDCA, Yang Meng.

In addition, China appealed to the international community to provide more
helps and works with relevant organizations to use the Global Development
and South to South Cooperation Fund to provide more support, he added.

He said, after the floods in Pakistan, the Chinese government immediately
announced 100 million yuan of emergency humanitarian assistance, including
25,000 tents and other materials urgently needed.

Previous articleSenior FBR officers reluctant to share assets, liabilities details
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Senior FBR officers reluctant to share assets, liabilities details

ISLAMABAD: Senior officers of Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue Service have appeared reluctant to file their assets and liabilities details despite repeated instructions. Document available...
Read more
NATIONAL

South Korean ambassador hands over first batch of flood relief items to Chandio

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Korea, Suh Sangpyo on Wednesday handed over the first batch of urgently needed relief items to Provincial Minister for Relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tayyaba Gul’s allegations: LHC suspends commission’s proceedings against ex-NAB DG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended proceedings of a commission, formed to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul, against former National...
Read more
NATIONAL

US Secretary of State defends sale of F-16 maintenance package to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Antony Blinken, America's top diplomat, Tuesday stoutly defended the sale of F-16 aircraft maintenance package to Pakistan, as India's External Affairs Minister S....
Read more
NATIONAL

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles on eve of Harris trip

Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, just days after Pyongyang's last test and ahead of a visit...
Read more
NATIONAL

President urges universities to focus on R&D to produce quality manpower

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the universities to focus on Research and Development (R&D) activities to produce quality and skilled manpower...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US Secretary of State defends sale of F-16 maintenance package to...

WASHINGTON: Antony Blinken, America's top diplomat, Tuesday stoutly defended the sale of F-16 aircraft maintenance package to Pakistan, as India's External Affairs Minister S....

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles on eve of Harris trip

President urges universities to focus on R&D to produce quality manpower

SP given bail in lady constable murder case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.