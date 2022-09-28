NATIONAL

Senior FBR officers reluctant to share assets, liabilities details

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Senior officers of Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue Service have appeared reluctant to file their assets and liabilities details despite repeated instructions.

Document available with Pakistan Today reveal that FBR had directed grade 20 and 21 officers of Pakistan Customs Service and Inland Revenue Service to file their declaration of assets and liabilities.

However, despite clear instructions, grade 20 officers of PCS Collector Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication-II) Karachi Feroze Alam Huneo, Chief (Reforms and Modernization) FBR Malik Kamran Azam Khan, Collector Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta Khalid Hussain Jamali and Director Directorate of Post clearance audit (South) Karachi Khaleel Ibrahim Yousafani have failed to fulfill their legal obligations in the form of non-submission of declaration of assets and liabilities which is tantamount to misconduct under rule 2(k) of the civil servants (E&D) rules 2020.

Therefore, the performance allowance of the above mentioned officers is hereby de-notified for a period of three months or till filing of declaration of assets and liabilities whichever is later in term of guidelines for performance allowance para-7(vii) of FBR’ circular and resultantly payment of performance allowance is stopped with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, in another notification, FBR has also discontinued the performance allowance of grade 21 IRS officer FBR Syed Maroof Gilani and three grade 20 officers Commissioner IR Reema Masud as well as Muhammad Yasir Pirzada and Muhammad Naveed Akhar.

Shahzad Paracha

