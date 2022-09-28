Sarah Inam’s father clamours for ‘death sentence’ to suspect

ISLAMABAD: Father of slain Sarah Inam, allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir in Islamabad, on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the accused within two to three hearings.

Talking to reporters, Inam Rahim, the ill-fated father, said that what happened to his daughter was “great injustice” and called for a “stern punishment” to Shahnawaz.

“Sarah was brutally tortured. If this case is delayed, it will be a huge injustice,” he said, requesting the government and courts to wrap up the proceedings within three to four hearings.

“The suspect should be hanged. There is evidence [of the crime].”

Shahnawaz Amir, son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, was arrested last week for allegedly killing his wife Sarah, a Canadian national. The incident took place at a farmhouse in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.

The Shahzad Town Police registered a case against Shahnawaz and he is presently in police custody under physical remand. On the other hand, the last rites of the victim were offered in Shahzad Town after which she was laid to rest.

Rahim said that if the case was delayed, people would forget about it and such crimes would continue to take place. “The Noor Mukaddam case is in front of you. People seduce rich and capable women but then they harass and loot these girls,” he claimed.

Talking about Sarah, Rahim said that his daughter had been in Dubai for the past 10 years. “She was my sweet one. We used to talk every day on calls and messages. She had a good job in Dubai and was getting several good offers. Shahnawaz was greedy and his eyes were on Sarah’s money,” he alleged.

The Police have become complainant in the murder case, with the FIR registered on the complaint of Shahzad Town Station House Officer Nawazish Ali Khan.

The complaint stated that on September 23, Shahnawaz’s mother Sameena Shah called the police and informed that Shahnawaz had murdered his wife “with a dumbbell”. “My son is present in the house and has hidden the body,” the FIR quoted Sameena as saying, adding that the police subsequently raided the house.

“He had locked himself up in his room. When they broke inside, there were stains of blood on Shahnawaz’s hands and clothes,” the police said in the complaint.

“He then confessed that he had repeatedly hit his wife with a dumbbell during an argument and then hid her body in the washroom’s bathtub.”

According to the FIR, Shahnawaz also said he had “hidden” the murder weapon under his bed.

Upon examining the dumbbell, the police found blood and hair on it. “We have sent it for forensics,” the FIR added.

The complaint further stated that the victim’s body had been sent to the Polyclinic Hospital for a postmortem examination.