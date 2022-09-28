Ishaq Dar decides to reshuffle economic team

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on 0Wednesday decided to reshuffle the economic team.

Finance Minister sources privy to the matter said that major changes will be

made in important positions in the FBR and the finance ministry, while the

special assistant to the finance minister will also be reshuffled.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha is also likely to be

sacked, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh

will also be replaced, sources added.

Earlier today, Ishaq Dar took oath as Finance Minister amid economic crisis

in the country.

According to detail, Dar returned to country nearly after five years on

Monday and later took oath as member of the upper house of the parliament on

Tuesday.

Dar, known for his preference for a stronger currency, had led the finance

ministry three times in the past. During his last stint as finance chief

from 2013 to 2017, he managed to keep the rupee stable. It was the most

stable currency in Asia from 2014 to 2017, according to data compiled by

Bloomberg.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ishaq Dar said

stabilizing local currency and reducing inflation and interest rates are

priorities of the government. He said we do not believe in mere verbal

claims rather history is testimony of our economic performance.

Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the appreciation of rupee over the

last two days saying this has reduced our loans.

The Federal Minister said the country is currently faced with worst economic

crisis because of mismanagement of previous government of PTI. He said it

was because of the efforts of former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail that the

country averted default. He however said that the mess left behind the PTI

government could not be cleared in six months.

Ishaq Dar regretted that the PTI government during its last days in office

violated the international agreements to take political mileage.

As regards the case against him, Ishaq Dar said it is a fake. He said he has

been a consistent tax payer over the last thirty four years and that he

never delayed his tax returns. He said the previous government also

cancelled his passport and it was the current coalition government which

issued him a passport.