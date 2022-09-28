Ishaq Dar decides to reshuffle economic team

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on 0Wednesday decided to reshuffle the economic team.
Finance Minister sources privy to the matter said that major changes will be
made in important positions in the FBR and the finance ministry, while the
special assistant to the finance minister will also be reshuffled.
The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha is also likely to be
sacked, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh
will also be replaced, sources added.
Earlier today, Ishaq Dar took oath as Finance Minister amid economic crisis
in the country.
According to detail, Dar returned to country nearly after five years on
Monday and later took oath as member of the upper house of the parliament on
Tuesday.
Dar, known for his preference for a stronger currency, had led the finance
ministry three times in the past. During his last stint as finance chief
from 2013 to 2017, he managed to keep the rupee stable. It was the most
stable currency in Asia from 2014 to 2017, according to data compiled by
Bloomberg.
Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, Ishaq Dar said
stabilizing local currency and reducing inflation and interest rates are
priorities of the government. He said we do not believe in mere verbal
claims rather history is testimony of our economic performance.
Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the appreciation of rupee over the
last two days saying this has reduced our loans.
The Federal Minister said the country is currently faced with worst economic
crisis because of mismanagement of previous government of PTI. He said it
was because of the efforts of former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail that the
country averted default. He however said that the mess left behind the PTI
government could not be cleared in six months.
Ishaq Dar regretted that the PTI government during its last days in office
violated the international agreements to take political mileage.
As regards the case against him, Ishaq Dar said it is a fake. He said he has
been a consistent tax payer over the last thirty four years and that he
never delayed his tax returns. He said the previous government also
cancelled his passport and it was the current coalition government which
issued him a passport.