NAB has no objection to Maryam reclaiming passport

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no objection to returning the passport to Maryam Nawaz, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the dirty money watchdog said in a response submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Nawaz had surrendered her passport to the court when post-arrest bail was granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills graft case on November 4, 2019.

The agency opposed the return of the travel document to Nawaz, saying her brothers and other members of the family are already in London to look after Sharif who travelled to the British capital in 2019 on the pretext of medical treatment and has since refused to return.

However, it was before the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition appointed Aftab Sultan, a former chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) who former prime minister Imran Khan accused of assisting the PML-N in selecting its candidates for the general elections in 2018, as the new chairman of the bureau.

Interestingly, Sultan himself is a suspect in a reference NAB approved in 2020 against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly illegal purchase of 73 high-security vehicles for the security of foreign dignitaries.

The suspects are accused of favouritism and illegal use of vehicles, causing a loss of over Rs1,952 million to the national exchequer.

In a written response submitted to the high court, the bureau said while cases of criminal nature against Nawaz are being investigated, they won’t object to returning the passport to the suspect.

The court also showed resentment over the late appearance of Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez. Later, the hearing was adjourned until October 3.