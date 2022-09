ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested Jamshed Ahmad Dasti, a former MP and chairman of Awami Raj Party (ARP), from Rawalpindi in a case of suspected fraud.

A union of truck drivers has accused Dasti of wilfully defaulting on an Rs3.8 million loan. He was arrested after he checked in at a hotel in the garrison city.

He is expected to be handed over to the Muzaffargarh police for further investigation.