NATIONAL

Suspect’s mother seeks protective bail in daughter-in-law murder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Samina Shah, mother of the prime suspect, has moved a petition in the district and sessions court of Islamabad, seeking protective bail in a murder case involving her son.

Police are seeking to interrogate Shah, ex-wife of renowned journalist and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Ayaz Amir, for her alleged role in the death of Sara Inam, 37, who married her son Shahnawaz Amir some four months ago in his hometown of Chakwal.

Inam was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight last Friday allegedly by Shahnawaz at the couple’s home after a row over a family issue. Shahnawaz was arrested and police say he confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell and then later tried to hide her body in a bathtub.

The following day, a district and sessions court while acting on a police request issued an arrest warrant for Shah and Amir.

In her petition filed Monday, Shah, through her counsel Hasnaat Gul, requested the court to accept her petition in view of her deteriorating health. She also noted that Inam’s uncle, a retired colonel, and aunt nominated her in a police complaint.

Shah informed the judge she is living in the residence in the suburbs of Islamabad for the past several years. She was informed of the murder by her son through a phone call which she recalled receiving at 9:12 am. On receiving the call, she said she immediately ran towards her daughter-in-law’s room but by that time, she was already dead.

She added that she told Shahnawaz to stay in the room, but by that time, her husband had already informed the police. She said the police reached their residence in a few minutes.

She said she had no connection with the murder, nor was she a witness to the crime.

Previous articleOnus on batters not to leave non-striker’s end too soon: MCC
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR: Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in Sindh with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister

KARACHI: The rupee opened slightly stronger on Monday as market participants awaited the announcement of a new finance minister, at a time when the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Catastrophic floods ravage agriculture sector, jeopardise food security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's agriculture sector, which contributes 24 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday met Miguel Moratinos, UN high-representative for the alliance of civilizations (UNAOC), on the sidelines of the 77th...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N resolution condemns PTI after minister heckled in London

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly after Marriyum Aurangzeb, central minister for information...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan concerned as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan armies clash on disputed border

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has expressed grave concerns over the safety of members of the Pakistan community living in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as troops...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Catastrophic floods ravage agriculture sector, jeopardise food security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's agriculture sector, which contributes 24 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings, has...

Bilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia

PML-N resolution condemns PTI after minister heckled in London

Pakistan concerned as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan armies clash on disputed border

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.