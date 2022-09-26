Suspect’s mother seeks protective bail in daughter-in-law murder

ISLAMABAD: Samina Shah, mother of the prime suspect, has moved a petition in the district and sessions court of Islamabad, seeking protective bail in a murder case involving her son.

Police are seeking to interrogate Shah, ex-wife of renowned journalist and former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Ayaz Amir, for her alleged role in the death of Sara Inam, 37, who married her son Shahnawaz Amir some four months ago in his hometown of Chakwal.

Inam was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight last Friday allegedly by Shahnawaz at the couple’s home after a row over a family issue. Shahnawaz was arrested and police say he confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell and then later tried to hide her body in a bathtub.

The following day, a district and sessions court while acting on a police request issued an arrest warrant for Shah and Amir.

In her petition filed Monday, Shah, through her counsel Hasnaat Gul, requested the court to accept her petition in view of her deteriorating health. She also noted that Inam’s uncle, a retired colonel, and aunt nominated her in a police complaint.

Shah informed the judge she is living in the residence in the suburbs of Islamabad for the past several years. She was informed of the murder by her son through a phone call which she recalled receiving at 9:12 am. On receiving the call, she said she immediately ran towards her daughter-in-law’s room but by that time, she was already dead.

She added that she told Shahnawaz to stay in the room, but by that time, her husband had already informed the police. She said the police reached their residence in a few minutes.

She said she had no connection with the murder, nor was she a witness to the crime.