Onus on batters not to leave non-striker’s end too soon: MCC

By Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Deepti Sharma of India runs out Charlie Dean of England in the 3rd Royal London One Day International between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Charlie Dean’s controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game but the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has said the onus is on batters not to leave the crease at the non-striker’s end too soon.

India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Dean for the final wicket in a one-dayer at Lord’s after the non-facing batter had stepped out of her crease, prompting jeers from the crowd.

The dismissal is legal but classed as ‘Unfair Play’ in the rule book, though that is to change from October 1 when it is categorised simply as a run-out.

“This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball,” MCC, the custodians of the game’s laws, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.”

India captain Harmanpreet Singh praised Sharma for showing match “awareness”.

“I don’t think we have done anything new. It is an ICC rule and you always take those chances,” Kaur said after winning the series. “I will back my player because she has not done anything that is not part of the rule.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of several English players and pundits to criticise the dismissal.

“… I know batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that …” he tweeted.

