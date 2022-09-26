Rasheed: economy too bad for Dar to fix

ISLAMABAD: Opposition MP and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed slammed the rumoured return of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, noting the economy was in the worst possible condition, even for the notorious financial wizard to fix.

In a tweet, Ahmed had some choice words about the impending return of Dar to the country after a lapse of nearly five years and his expected takeover of the finance ministry as the government seeks to take the gloves off in tackling runaway inflation and other poor economic indicators while consolidating itself ahead of elections next year.

He claimed that a man who has been declared an absconder first fled the country in the prime minister’s official plane is now returning to Pakistan in the official plane of another prime minister.

Ahmed added this showed a certain level of shamelessness and belligerence between the former finance minister and the government.

That the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chose to bring back Dar to help fix the economy showed its desperation, he said. He added that reviving the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not bring the promised benefits, which was concerning.

He went on to ask what Dar would do differently to control the prices of US dollar, power, and flour which his predecessor Miftah Ismail had not already tried.

He warned if the country’s political deadlock extends further, the poor will suffer.

Ahmed took a swipe at the government, claiming that the decision on the future of the government coalition under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by November 15, adding the emergence of audio leaks of conversations within the highest offices was concerning.

On the contents of audio leaks, he said talks of trade with India and relations with Israel betrayed the real intentions of this government.

He added that the politicians at the helm of affairs are not thinking of the common man, only trading barbs on media and presenting an outlook of being people-friendly.