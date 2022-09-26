Sports

Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

By Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winner's trophy after his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men’s singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame.

The three-day tournament in London’s O2 Arena was Djokovic’s first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

The 35-year-old, who missed the North American hardcourt swing and the U.S. Open due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19, produced a dazzling performance on his return to the Tour on Saturday by winning his singles and doubles matches.

However, he lost to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on the final day of the competition on Sunday.

“I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest. I have been keeping it under control,” Djokovic told reporters.

“The two matches yesterday probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn’t serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game.”

Djokovic said qualifying for November’s ATP Finals in Turin remained his goal and that he will play a tournament in Tel Aviv this week followed by an event in Kazakhstan next week and then the Paris Masters at the end of October.

His Wimbledon victory guarantees him a spot in the Tour-ending Finals if he remains ranked in the world’s top 20.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked seventh, said the wrist issue could be due to a combination of factors.

“Could be not playing matches almost three months, and then conditions here are such that the balls are really big and slow,” he said.

“You always have to generate a lot of wrist action and speed, which could be the case why I have been feeling soreness.”

Previous articleRasheed: economy too bad for Dar to fix
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Onus on batters not to leave non-striker’s end too soon: MCC

NEW DELHI: Charlie Dean's controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game but the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat England by 3 runs to level series

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated England by three runs in the fourth T20I and leveled the seven-match series 2-2 here at the National Stadium on Sunday. Earlier,...
Read more
Sports

Tanveer, his team mate bag gold medal in Andorra Int’l Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tanveer Ahmed and Loridana of Italy has created history by winning the first-ever gold medal in the mix team blind archery event...
Read more
Sports

PCB introduces retainers for supplementary panel match officials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday said that for the first time it has introduced retainers for its supplementary panel match officials. As such,...
Read more
Sports

PCB, Faysal Bank join hands to strengthen cricket at grassroots level

LAHORE: In a bid to continue to strengthen the cricketing foundations in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board has entered into a strategic partnership...
Read more
Sports

Kipchoge breaks his world marathon record by 30 seconds

BERLIN: Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge has beaten his own world marathon record by 30 seconds, running 2hr 01min 9sec in Berlin on Sunday. At the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR: Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in Sindh with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so...

Rupee opens slightly firmer, markets await new finance minister

Catastrophic floods ravage agriculture sector, jeopardise food security

Bilawal urges measures to combat Islamophobia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.