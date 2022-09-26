Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame.

The three-day tournament in London’s O2 Arena was Djokovic’s first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

The 35-year-old, who missed the North American hardcourt swing and the U.S. Open due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19, produced a dazzling performance on his return to the Tour on Saturday by winning his singles and doubles matches.