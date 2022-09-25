NATIONAL

Leaked audios proves Sharifs could do anything to protect ‘corruption’: Imran

By Staff Report

KARAK: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leak proves that they can ignore Kashmiri’s struggle and illegally import machinery from India for their gains.

Addressing the public gathering in Karak, the PTI Chief said that America carried out 400 drone attacks in Pakistan and killed innocent people. But the rulers did not utter a word against them because their properties are in foreign countries, he added.

Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

The PTI chief reiterated that the country will be stuck in a quagmire if the “imported government’s” tenure is prolonged further. He further said that both parties PPP and PML-N had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion.

Talking about Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s alleged audio leak Imran Khan said that, Maryam wanted to illegally import machinery from India for his son-in-law’s factory.

He added that Pakistan cut off all trade ties with India after they abolished Kashmiri’s right to self-determination and violated the UN charter. But, this government is trying to restore ties with India, they are ready to neglect the struggle of Kashmiri people for their gains, he added.

Imran Khan said that the audio leak proves that their only purpose is to hoard money and nothing else. 60% of the cabinet is facing corruption charges, they have derailed the process of accountability by amending the NAB laws, he added.

He said that Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shells against PTI women and children on May 25 as we were not fully prepared. He added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

He added that it is a disgrace to our people that our Prime Minister goes around the world begging for aid. No country can progress by begging for loans and not expanding its production and exports, he added.

He added that India and even Bangladesh have outperformed Pakistan in economic performance. These two families have destroyed Pakistan in their 30-year rule, he added.

10-member advisory council formed

The former Prime Minister and PTI supremo on Sunday constituted a 10-member advisory council.

In the announcement issued by PTI, it has been said that Imran Khan has formed the advisory council of the party, whose chairman will be Hamid Khan.

The statement said that the 10-member advisory council will include Rauf Hassan, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Jamal Ansari, and Khalid Masood.

Apart from this, Saleem Jan, Yaqub Izhar, Tasneem Noorani, and Bakhtiar Kasuri have also been appointed as members of PTI’s Advisory Council.

The advisory council will submit its opinion and recommendations to the party chairman on important national issues, the statement said.

Lahore visit

The PTI chief will pay a daylong visit to Lahore on Monday (today).

Imran Khan will spend a busy day in Lahore as he will attend religious events of different schools of thought in connection with his mass contact campaign.

Khan will also address an event of PTI’s Insaf Traders’ Wing at Al-Hamra Hall which will be attended by the business community.

The PTI chief will hold meetings with ulema and mashaikh at a local hotel.

He is also scheduled to address an event at the Government College Lahore. During his visit, he will visit Punjab Chief Minister’s House where he will meet PTI lawmakers.

 

 

Staff Report

