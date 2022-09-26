Sports

Pakistan beat England by 3 runs to level series

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated England by three runs in the fourth T20I and leveled the seven-match series 2-2 here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, the tourists won the toss and opted to bowl first.  Captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket and put his side on track for a big total.

Rizwan was incredible, scored 88 off 67 balls and led the host to a total of 166 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, the tourists were all-out with 163 runs in 19.2 overs.

Today’s game was the last show in the port city as both the teams will head to Lahore for the fifth game on Wednesday.

Earlier, Middle-order batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett smashed robust maiden half centuries in England’s thumping 63-run win in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Brook scored a 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett cracked an unbeaten 42-ball 69 to lead England to an impressive 221-3 in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat at National stadium.

Shan Masood led Pakistan’s recovery in a 40-ball 65 not out but they finished well short on 158-8 in 20 overs to give England a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.

The match proved an anti-climax to Pakistan’s big ten-wicket win in the second game on Thursday that avenged their first game defeat by five wickets two days earlier, both in Karachi.

The remaining matches are in Lahore on (September 30 and October 2).

Staff Report

