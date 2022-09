In a civilised society every citizen upholds norms, values and traditions that define the nation. However, the situation in Pakistan is not quite ideal on this count. Influential people consider themselves above the law, rendering institutions ineffective, and avoiding all sorts of accountability. A case in point is that of the ousted prime minister who is getting away with a lot of stuff that would have landed many in serious trouble.

ASAD AZIZ

KHUSHAB