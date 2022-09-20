NATIONAL

Gain in stature before criticizing Imran, Gandapur hits back at JUI chief

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday fired a broadside at JUI-F chief over criticism of the PTI chairman, saying “fake and discarded Molvi” should mind before talking negativity against leaders of caliber like Imran Khan.

In a statement issued from PTI Central Media Department (CMD) on Tuesday, Mr Gandapur mocked at Fazlur Rehman, saying he could not become councilor, because people of Pakistan in general and people of Dera Ismail Khan in particular disliked him to the core for using religion for his vested political motives.

He alleged that the self-centered Molvi missed no opportunity to create chaotic situation in the country for political mileage.

Gandapur stated that Imran Khan stressed the need for ensure meritocracy in the appointment of new Army Chief, as Fazal Rehman and others rejected self-proclaimed leaders like him had no right to make such important decision.

“A person, who sold his conscious for diesel permits, ridiculed the forces and other institutions in the past, is now criticizing the PTI chairman”, he regretted.

Gandapur claimed that Fazl’s anti-nationalism was evident from the fact that he became an instrument of foreign conspiracy, adding that he cannot face the public because he became the most detested political figure of the country.

He went on to say that Imran Khan made Pakistan proud around the world and increased the honour of national flags globally while the imported rulers imposed through foreign conspiracy became a constant source of embarrassment for Pakistan and Pakistanis across the globe.

He said that Fazl did not have the courage to compete in the political arena because Imran Khan made him a redundant political entity. Hence he left with no choice but to resort to criticize PTI chairman, he added.

 

 

Previous articleAmid rising tensions, China turns to old friend Kissinger to help normalise Sino-US ties
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran quest for power thru ‘blackmailing, intimidation’ destined to fail: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday dubbed Imran Khan a 'bluff master', saying the PTI chief was trying to return...
Read more
NATIONAL

Compensate affecttees within a month, IHC tells CDA chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the compensation issue of the CDA affectees within...
Read more
NATIONAL

CDA chairman constant absence draws Senators’ ire

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the continuous absence of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA summons Tarin over ‘leaked’ Jhagra call

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has served a notice to Senator Shaukat Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), asking him to join the investigation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran quest for power thru ‘blackmailing, intimidation’ destined to fail: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday dubbed Imran Khan a 'bluff master', saying the PTI chief was trying to return...

SriLankan great Jayawardena urges Babar to treat captaincy, batting separately

Compensate affecttees within a month, IHC tells CDA chief

CDA chairman constant absence draws Senators’ ire

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.