Gain in stature before criticizing Imran, Gandapur hits back at JUI chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday fired a broadside at JUI-F chief over criticism of the PTI chairman, saying “fake and discarded Molvi” should mind before talking negativity against leaders of caliber like Imran Khan.

In a statement issued from PTI Central Media Department (CMD) on Tuesday, Mr Gandapur mocked at Fazlur Rehman, saying he could not become councilor, because people of Pakistan in general and people of Dera Ismail Khan in particular disliked him to the core for using religion for his vested political motives.

He alleged that the self-centered Molvi missed no opportunity to create chaotic situation in the country for political mileage.

Gandapur stated that Imran Khan stressed the need for ensure meritocracy in the appointment of new Army Chief, as Fazal Rehman and others rejected self-proclaimed leaders like him had no right to make such important decision.

“A person, who sold his conscious for diesel permits, ridiculed the forces and other institutions in the past, is now criticizing the PTI chairman”, he regretted.

Gandapur claimed that Fazl’s anti-nationalism was evident from the fact that he became an instrument of foreign conspiracy, adding that he cannot face the public because he became the most detested political figure of the country.

He went on to say that Imran Khan made Pakistan proud around the world and increased the honour of national flags globally while the imported rulers imposed through foreign conspiracy became a constant source of embarrassment for Pakistan and Pakistanis across the globe.

He said that Fazl did not have the courage to compete in the political arena because Imran Khan made him a redundant political entity. Hence he left with no choice but to resort to criticize PTI chairman, he added.