Amid rising tensions, China turns to old friend Kissinger to help normalise Sino-US ties

Amid rising tensions between US and China, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has turned to China’s old friend and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and told him that the pressing priority for China and the United States is to properly handle the Taiwan question, warning that mishandling will have a subversive impact on bilateral ties.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan region, the Senate’s deliberation of the “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” and claims about “defending” Taiwan from the U.S. side all gravely challenge the three China-U.S. joint communiques and seriously undermine the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

He said the Chinese side’s biggest aspiration is to achieve peaceful reunification of the country and will do its best to make that happen.

Yet, it must be seen that the more rampant “Taiwan independence” is, the less likely the peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question would be, Wang warned.

“As an old Chinese saying goes, it is better to lose a thousand troops than to lose an inch of land,” he said. “This is the will and determination of the Chinese people.”

If the Anti-Secession Law is violated, China will take resolute action in accordance with the law to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, Wang added.

Adopted by China in 2005, the Anti-Secession Law stipulates that Taiwan is part of China, and the state shall never allow the “Taiwan independence” secessionist forces to make Taiwan secede from China under any name or by any means.

The Chinese foreign minister made it clear that to maintain the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits, the U.S. side should utterly return to the original meaning of “one China” and unequivocally oppose “Taiwan independence.”