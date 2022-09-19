Elections only way to avert revolution looming large at country: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his call for early elections, saying revolution is at the threshold of the country.

“A passage should be created for political stability by organising early elections to steer country towards stability.”

Speaking to the Punjab cabinet members held here, the PTI chief stressed peaceful transition of power should take place through free and transparent elections. “The revolution should come through peaceful polls,” he was quoted as saying in the meeting.

Imran Khan said that the people are with the PTI and emphasised the need for holding immediate elections, saying it was need of the hour for the country.

They cabinet members exchanged views with the PTI chief on political and administrative matters of the province. Khan congratulated the provincial cabinet members for grabbing outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls.

During the meeting, He said that PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-polls exhibited the nation’s confidence. He added that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a practical politician and PTI will fully support him. “In Punjab, the public expects the fulfillment of real independence’s promise made by the PTI.”

The former prime minister asked the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party to firmly stand with the nation with the narrative of real independence.

“Nation is with us and we have to go ahead for elections soon. The early election is not the requirement of the PTI but inevitable for the betterment of the country,” said Khan.

Earlier, the PTI chief asked the Punjab senior leadership of the party to complete the preparation of long march on Islamabad within two weeks.

Sources said that the PTI Punjab leaders opined that the long march should be brought to Islamabad from Lahore instead of Peshawar.

The party sources said that Imran Khan also wanted to launch the march from Lahore, adding that the long march will proceed towards Islamabad in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, tmembers of the Punjab Assembly called discussed rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, solution of public problems and development works of the province with the PTI chief.

They discussed the restrictions on media, victimisation of political opponents by the imported government and violation of human rights in the country.

The parliamentary party of the PTI Punjab chapter also passed four resolutions. The first resolution expressed complete solidarity with the flood-hit people of the country and full support for the party chairman’s steps for the help of the affectees.

The second resolution strongly condemned the destruction of the country’s economy by the hands of imported government, resultantly triggering unbearable inflation.

The third resolution expressed full confidence in the leadership of the party Chairman Imran Khan.

The fourth resolution lambasted the government’s shameful propaganda based on religious hatred against the chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf at the expense of the official channels and state resources.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has given a call across the country to protest against the skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan.

Addressing a presser, he said that the party core committee discussed the recent economic crisis in the country and announced that protest would be launched against the incumbent government blaming it for the worsening situation in Pakistan.

Fawad Ch also warned the government that if they are not going to announce immediate elections then PTI will announce a final call in two weeks adding that protests will take place this month (September).