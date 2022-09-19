NATIONAL

Govt won’t bow to ‘bullies’ of PTI chief: Dastgir

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Sunday said that Imran Khan could not pressurize the state by making unconstitutional demands.

The government would not bow down to bullies of the PTI Chief and would take all decisions as per the constitution, he stated while talking to a private television channel here.

The minister said Imran Khan has quit the parliament without caring the public mandate given to him and now he has neither legal nor moral obligation to interfere in the national’s affairs.

He said PTI Chief was only power hungry and nothing to do with the problems being faced by the people due to flash floods that brought havoc in the country.

He urged that we should set side political matters for time being and should focus on complete rehabilitation of the flood afectees. Government is committed to   rehabilitating the flood victims and the restoration of life in the flood-hit areas, he added.

In reply to a question about next election, he said that the government would complete its constitutional term and the general elections would be held in October 2023.

 

