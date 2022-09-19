NATIONAL

Army chief arrives in China on state visist

By Staff Report

BEIJING: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, arrived in Beijing on a two-day state visit to China, his office said.

During the visit, the army chief called on Gen. Wei Fenghe, Minister for Defence of China, who told Gen. Bajwa that Beijing “greatly valued” its “time-tested relationship” with Islamabad and its army, and looked forward to “further expanding this cooperation”.

He also said the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at bringing more benefits & prosperity to the people of both countries and termed the military cooperation between the two nations as an essential pillar of bilateral relations.

The minister thanked Gen. Bajwa for the measures Pakistan Army took for the provision of a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects and efforts towards regional stability. He also expressed satisfaction over progress on the multi-billion dollar and hoped for its timely completion.

He conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolence to the victims’ families.

He said China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-ravaged areas.

Gen. Bajwa thanked Gen. Fenghe for his cordial sentiments and continued Chinese support for Pakistan.

Staff Report

