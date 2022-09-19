NATIONAL

Iqbal urges collective effort for early rehabilitation of flood-hit cities

By Staff Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday reassured that the government with the collective efforts of all provincial governments will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims.

“It is high time that every political party should work jointly to provide immediate relief to those who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country by setting political differences aside,” he said while talking to PTV News.

He called on the institutions and donor groups to help flood victims by providing them shelter, mosquito nets, food and medical facilities.

Dealing with water-borne diseases is yet another big challenge and the provincial governments are required to play their active role in this regard, he stressed.

“The federal government will ensure completion of the rehabilitation process of all flood-affectees,” he added.

He also lauded the NDMA, army and the ministers concerned for their efforts to ensure early relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Staff Report

