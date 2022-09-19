NATIONAL

Pakistan floods: exhibition booth setup in UN building ahead of GA meeting

By Staff Report

UNITED NATIONS: A exhibition of photos showing the devastation left behind by the climate-induced floods in Pakistan has been set up in the United Nations building’s lobby in New York, ahead of the annual session of the General Assembly.

The “Floods in Pakistan: A Climate Carnage” exhibition will remain on view until September 25.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the nation’s mission to the UN collaborated in organising the exhibition.

Visiting dignitaries will get a chance to view the sites of disaster and the damage inflicted by floods that have killed over 1,500 people and displaced 33 million.

Previous articlePakistan continues to see growth in dengue cases
Next articleIqbal urges collective effort for early rehabilitation of flood-hit cities
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Army chief arrives in China on state visist

BEIJING: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, arrived in Beijing on a two-day state visit to China, his office said. During the visit, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iqbal urges collective effort for early rehabilitation of flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday reassured that the government with the collective efforts of all provincial governments will leave no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan continues to see growth in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see an increase in dengue cases amid the recent outbreak due to the ongoing floods in the country. A total of...
Read more
NATIONAL

China plays important role in multiple areas of cooperation in SCO: Sharif

ISLAMABAD: As a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China has played an important role in multiple areas of cooperation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Historical park restored in Gilgit

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has restored the historical Danyor Park located near Karakoram International University, a place region's chief secretary said presented an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climate impacts heading to ‘uncharted territories of destruction’: UN chief

LONDON: The impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction", UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned on the release of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China plays important role in multiple areas of cooperation in SCO:...

ISLAMABAD: As a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China has played an important role in multiple areas of cooperation in the...

Historical park restored in Gilgit

Climate impacts heading to ‘uncharted territories of destruction’: UN chief

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.