Pakistan floods: exhibition booth setup in UN building ahead of GA meeting

UNITED NATIONS: A exhibition of photos showing the devastation left behind by the climate-induced floods in Pakistan has been set up in the United Nations building’s lobby in New York, ahead of the annual session of the General Assembly.

The “Floods in Pakistan: A Climate Carnage” exhibition will remain on view until September 25.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the nation’s mission to the UN collaborated in organising the exhibition.

Visiting dignitaries will get a chance to view the sites of disaster and the damage inflicted by floods that have killed over 1,500 people and displaced 33 million.