Pakistan continues to see growth in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see an increase in dengue cases amid the recent outbreak due to the ongoing floods in the country.

A total of 386 new cases of dengue fever were reported across Sindh in the last 24 hours, said the provincial health department on Sunday evening. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital and the largest city in the country, which reported 349 new cases.

The number of dengue infections in September in Sindh has risen to 3,020, bringing the local total to 5,589 this year.

Moreover, in the last 24 hours, 166 more people were diagnosed with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported on Sunday evening. The total number of active cases in the province stands currently at 1,356.

Additionally, Punjab reported 191 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said. Rawalpindi reported 84 new cases, followed by Lahore with 60 cases. The total number of cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 3,288.

Furthermore, Islamabad reported 57 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday evening. The total number of cases in the city has increased to 1,388 this year.

The government has launched an anti-dengue campaign including raising public awareness in response to the alarmingly high level of cases in the country, and has taken special measures at the dengue hotspots in order to curb the spread of the disease.