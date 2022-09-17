Pakistan-Iran border market to open in October, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said the Pakistan-Iran Pishin Border Market is expected to open in the coming month, which will help promote free trade between the two countries.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting here with Iran’s parliamentary delegation, according to the ministry’s statement.

The border market’s construction has been completed and its inauguration is on the cards, while work on the other three border markets including in Gabd, Rimdan, and Kohak will start soon, he said.

Qamar said that a total of 12 border markets were proposed to increase the trade volume between the two countries, out of which nine have been mutually approved, adding that there will be trade activities through these border markets under a barter system.

There is a dire need to increase the trade of petroleum and gas, the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting, Malek Fazeli, head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, said that Pakistan and Iran are neighbouring countries with a common border of around 900 km at which mutual trade as well as the movement of people continues throughout the year.

Fazeli expressed hope that there will be an increase in trade between the two countries, according to the statement.