NATIONAL

Diplomat: CPEC adds new dimension to Pakistan-China cooperation

By Monitoring Report
Deep sea port of Gwadar Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, additional secretary for Asia-Pacific at the Foreign Ministry, said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has added a new dimension to Islamabad-Beijing cooperation.

The official made the remarks during two rounds of briefings on the CPEC for resident diplomatic missions of several countries, the ministry said in a statement.

“Pakistan welcomes development partners and enterprises from around the world to strengthen investment and trade linkages and consider opportunities in special economic zones,” said the statement.

Thanking the foreign ministry and relevant government departments for the briefings, participating diplomatic missions underscored abiding mutual interest in enhancing economic cooperation, according to the statement.

