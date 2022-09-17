NATIONAL

NDMA: 37 more killed, 92 injured in floods

By Staff Report
An internally displaced flood affected woman looks after her child at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Sindh province, on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 37 more people were killed and 92 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 16 children and seven women were among those newly killed in separate flood-related incidents.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,545 along with 12,850 injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 1.92 million houses in total have been destroyed, while an estimated 935,795 livestock animals have perished in the rains and subsequent floods across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Previous articlePakistan lauds global funding plan for schools in poor nations
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan lauds global funding plan for schools in poor nations

UNITED NATIONS: With the 'Transforming Education Summit' underway at the UN General Assembly, leaders of Pakistan and several other countries Saturday backed the establishment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Making army chief appointment controversial will ’embolden’ India: Asif

-- Minister reveals Putin offered to provide wheat to tackle food shortage amid floods ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned former prime minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indictment of PM, son in money laundering case deferred

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case registered against Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children, women prone to diseases in stagnant flood water

KARACHI: Children and women are becoming more vulnerable as tens of thousands of people suffer from infectious and water-borne diseases, and the death toll...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan sees surge in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: As devastating floods rip through Pakistan impacting more than 33 million people, Pakistan continues to face a surge in dengue fever cases in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Diplomat: CPEC adds new dimension to Pakistan-China cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, additional secretary for Asia-Pacific at the Foreign Ministry, said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has added a new dimension to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Making army chief appointment controversial will ’embolden’ India: Asif

-- Minister reveals Putin offered to provide wheat to tackle food shortage amid floods ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned former prime minister Imran...

Indictment of PM, son in money laundering case deferred

Children, women prone to diseases in stagnant flood water

Pakistan sees surge in dengue cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.