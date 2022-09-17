NDMA: 37 more killed, 92 injured in floods

ISLAMABAD: At least 37 more people were killed and 92 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 16 children and seven women were among those newly killed in separate flood-related incidents.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,545 along with 12,850 injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 1.92 million houses in total have been destroyed, while an estimated 935,795 livestock animals have perished in the rains and subsequent floods across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were underway in the flood-hit areas.