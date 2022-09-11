Pakistan to hold one day state mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The government of Pakistan on Sunday announced one day of state mourning on September 12 as a mark of respect on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom.

As Britain mourned the death of 96 years old monarch who reigned for 70 years, a string of dominions, realms and former colonies — including Pakistan and India — marked the loss of a shared figurehead and what many believed was an “irreplaceable link” to a quickly fading era.

Shahbaz Sharif has remembered the queen as “extraordinary” in remarks echoed by leaders across the political spectrum.

I’m “deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he tweeted, reacting to the news which came from Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the monarch breathed her last on September 8.

“Pakistan joins the UK [and] other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death,” he added.

On Sunday, on the recommendation of the Foreign Office, the prime minister accorded his approval for observing a Day of Mourning in Pakistan on Monday, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The Cabinet Division has been directed to take “further necessary steps” in this regard, it added.

In neighbouring India, New Delhi announced one day of state mourning on Sunday as a “mark of respect” on the passing away of the queen, an official statement said.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” The Indian Express reported, quoting the statement.

COFFIN BEGINS ‘SLOW’ JOURNEY

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds lined the roads in silence, paying tribute to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.

At 10:00 am (0900 GMT), Elizabeth’s oak coffin, which had been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle since she died on Thursday aged 96, was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.

Shortly afterwards, the hearse emerged from the gates of Balmoral to head towards the Scottish capital. The coffin was draped in the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath on top made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas — one of Elizabeth’s favourites.

The slow cortege is the first of a series of events leading up to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

— With input from Reuters