Youth starved to death in Sindh city ravaged by floods

By Staff Report
SEHWAN,HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 10: Victims of flooding from monsoon rains leave their flooded home in Sehwan, Pakistan on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Adeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

DADU: A flood-stricken young man in Khairpur Nathan Shah city of Dadu district has died after two days of thirst and hunger, it emerged on Sunday.

The unprecedented floods have triggered many crises among marginalised communities residing in impoverished interior Sindh.

The apathy on the part of the provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the local administration has once again raised eyebrows.

Reportedly, the youth despite efforts from his family could not get even a single drop of water to quench his thirst.

The outright starvation worsened his condition, following which, according to his family, he was taken to a hospital adjacent to the Sita Road neighbourhood of the city but there was no doctor or staff to attend to him.

“The inconsolable mother was traumatised and unable to digest her son’s death which is the result of gross negligence on the part of the government officials and their inefficiency to protect the flood victims,” said the family.

Locals have appealed to the government to take care of the flood-hit populace and their needs, and expedite relief efforts and provision of food in order to save people dying of starvation.

The death toll in different areas of Khairpur Nathan Shah due to floods has reached 11.

Staff Report

