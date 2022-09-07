PM increases cash assistance for flood victims from Rs28b to Rs70b

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet in its meeting had decided to increase the total cash assistance allocated grant from Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion as one-time payment at the rate of Rs25,000 per flood affected family.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said this increase was made keeping in view the scale and extent of flood damage. The money was being distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

وفاقی کابینہ نے سیلاب متاثرہ خاندانوں کیلئے فی خاندان 25000 کی فوری نقد امداد کیلئے مختص فنڈ کو 28 ارب سے بڑھا کر 70 ارب کر دیا ہے. یہ اضافہ سیلاب کی وسیع پیمانے پر تباہ کاریوں کو دیکھتے ہوئے کیا گیا ہے. یہ رقوم BISP کے ذریعے تقسیم کی جا رہی ہیں. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 6, 2022

“Federal cabinet today decided to increase the cash assistance from Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion as one-time payment at the rate of Rs25,000 per family. This increase was made keeping in view the scale & extent of flood damage. The money is being distributed through BISP,” the prime minister posted a tweet.