Sports

India faces Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

By Staff Report

DUBAI: Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final and knock out arch-rivals India in the process.

Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game.

India hit back with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka get over the line, with two scrambled byes off the penultimate ball completing the job.

Rajapaksa, who hit 25 not out, and Shanaka, who made 33 not out, put on an unbeaten stand of 64 to leave the hopes of the tournament favourites India hanging by a thread, after also losing their Super Four opener to Pakistan.

If Afghanistan do India a favour against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s men will still have to beat the Afghans on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the final.

Nissanka started cautiously before he hammered Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six in an 18-run fifth over.

Mendis joined in the fun and cleared the fence three times, including with a brilliant shot over wide long-off against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nissanka reached his fifty in 33 balls, but Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership and struck twice in one over.

Mendis also completed his fifty but Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka for one off Ashwin.

Chahal then trapped Mendis lbw to put Sri Lanka in trouble at 110-4 from 14 overs.

But Rajapaksa and Shanaka dug them out of that hole with some inspired batting, leaving only seven needed from the final over.

With two still to get from two balls, Shanaka played and missed outside off stump, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and bowler Arshdeep both failed with their run-out attempts and the match finished on an overthrow.

Earlier, left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka took 3-24 in India´s 173-8 after Rohit smashed 72 off 41 deliveries.

Rohit put on 97 with Suryakumar Yadav (34) after India lost two early wickets including Virat Kohli for nought.

Kohli, who struck form after an extended batting slump with two successive half-centuries in the tournament, walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.

Rohit hit back with a flurry of boundaries but his departure opened the door for Sri Lanka who took late wickets to keep the score down.

Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne claimed two wickets each.

Previous articlePM increases cash assistance for flood victims from Rs28b to Rs70b
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Green’s 89 steers Australia to two-wicket win over New Zealand in first ODI

Emerging star Cameron Green held his nerve with a career best 89 not out in Australia's thrilling two-wicket victory over New Zealand in the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan to perform better in upcoming Asia Cup matches, Inzamam

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the win against India in the inaugural match of the Super Four stage will raise the confidence of the players...
Read more
Sports

Arshdeep’s reaction to hate campaign: I am laughing at all these tweets and messages

CHANDIGARH: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, who hasn’t posted anything on his social media handles since India’s defeat to Pakistan on Sunday night, has told...
Read more
Sports

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe...
Read more
Sports

Malik, Jamal’s top display helped Central, Northern secure victory in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: All-round performance by Shoaib Malik earned Central Punjab their first win while Aamir Jamal’s top display with both bat and ball helped Northern...
Read more
Sports

Bavuma back to lead South Africa at T20 World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa at the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup in Australia in October after recovering from an elbow injury....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Elite Forces always ready to fight internal enemies: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar said on Tuesday that Elite Force Jawans are always ready to fight internal enemies including terrorists...

A house on fire

Stop abusing religion

Climate Justice for Global South

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.