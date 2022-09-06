NATIONAL

ECP takes notice of DG PDA violation of polls’ code of conduct

By Staff Report

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-31 Peshawar-V, Shahabuddin has issued notice to the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) over violation of the code of conduct, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The notice is issued after media and social media reports of the monitoring team that state resources, including heavy machinery of the PDA have been extensively used for affixing flags and making necessary arrangements for scheduled Jalsa (public meeting) of contesting candidate from PTI i Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi.

This is sheer violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The relevant Para of the code of conduct is also reproduced, which restrains the executive authorities in both at federation and in the provinces and elected representatives of a local government for the use of state resources in any constituency where election is being held for unfair advantage of a particular candidate or political party and exercising undue influence affecting the interest of a candidate of party for participating in any election.

Keeping in view the situation, the DMO has summoned the DG PDA to appear before the undersigned in person on September 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M in the office in Malak Plaza, Kohat Road, Peshawar to clarify his position.

In case of failure to appear on the aforementioned date and time may cause ex-Party legal action against him and under the relevant provisions of law and the matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further necessary action.

Previous articlePogba undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery with World Cup at risk
Next articlePakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Joint post-flood rehabilitation strategy at federal, provincial levels crucial: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized devising a comprehensive strategy jointly chalked out by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration of...
Read more
NATIONAL

0.7m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that 723,000 children have been enrolled in ongoing enrollment campaign across...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese pioneer industrialists invited to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir has called upon the Chinese pioneer industrialists to take advantage of the incentives and investment-friendly policies offered...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mirpur AJK congregation pays rich tribute to the martyrs, ghazis of Indo-Pak war-1965

The bleeding Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, speakers on Tuesday while paying rich tributes to the martyrs as well as ghazis of historic...
Read more
NATIONAL

After flood, cholera taking toll on children

JaAFFAEABAD: It seems the plight of flood-affected people is far from end as after the territorial rains and flood wreaked havoc in Jaffarabad, cholera...
Read more
NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan urges joint effort to combat climate crisis

NEW YORK: Drawing attention to the massive losses resulting from the unprecedented floods across Pakistan, Ambassador Munir Akram urged the world community to act...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Joint post-flood rehabilitation strategy at federal, provincial levels crucial: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized devising a comprehensive strategy jointly chalked out by the federal and provincial governments for the restoration of...

0.7m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

Pakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs

ECP takes notice of DG PDA violation of polls’ code of conduct

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.