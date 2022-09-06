Sports

Pogba undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery with World Cup at risk

By Agencies

Paul Pogba underwent successful knee surgery on Monday night, Juventus said as the France midfielder’s hopes of appearing at the World Cup hang in the balance.

“This evening, Paul Pogba underwent selective external arthroscopic meniscectomy,” Juve said in a statement.

“The surgery, performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi in the presence of the Juventus Team Doctor, Luca Stefanini was a complete success.”

The 29-year-old injured the meniscus in his right knee in July and initially opted against surgery in a bid to be fit for the World Cup which kicks off on November 19.

However after returning to training on Sunday Pogba changed his mind about an operation which according to multiple reports could keep him out of action for as long as two months.
Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had already plunged into doubt his availability at the Qatar tournament earlier on Monday when he revealed that Pogba would go under the knife.

Allegri said that Juve “needed to be realistic”, saying that Pogba would probably not play for Juve until January after rejoining from Manchester United in the close season.

Pogba was a star performer in 2018 when France were crowned World champions.
Juve play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Agencies

