Tremors felt across northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 shook parts of northern Pakistan, including Islamabad, in the wee hours of Monday, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Koh Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan at the depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and adjacent areas after which people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting the Quran, according to reports in the media.

Many said the tremors had been strong enough to wake them, but there have been no reports of injury or damage.

Last week, a “moderate” earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted the Kalat district of Balochistan. No casualties or damages were reported in the quake.

The quakes come at a time when Pakistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Catastrophic floods have left a third of the country submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged.