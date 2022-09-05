NATIONAL

Pakistan received 30 flights of humanitarian aid for flood victims: spokesperson

By Monitoring Report
TOPSHOT - People who fled their flood hit homes stand outside temporary tents set along a road during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Sukkur of Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's north were ordered to evacuate on August 27 as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received 30 flights of international humanitarian aid for flood victims over the last seven days, a Foreign Office spokesperson said over the weekend.

Pakistan has received 12 flights of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates, 10 from Turkey, four from China, two from Qatar, and one each from France and Uzbekistan, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

The humanitarian relief goods include food items, tents, blankets, medical supplies, survival and hygiene equipment, as well as high-capacity water pumps, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told the media at the National Flood Response and Coordination Center that rescue and relief operation is underway and the government will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back to the lives of the flood-affected people.

“The scale of devastation warrants a major humanitarian response for 33 million people affected by the floods,” he said, urging the international community and countrymen to help Pakistan in this hour of need.

The devastating floods in the country have killed 1,265 people, injured over 12,000 and left thousands homeless since mid-June, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Monitoring Report

