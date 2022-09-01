UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater.

According to a press release by the British High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss has said that the Humanitarian support totaling £15 million from the UK will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in her statement, said, “The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater. “As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support.”

It is important to mention that the Government of Pakistan and the UN launched a joint appeal on 30 August for US$160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest it will have a US$10 billion impact.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, said:

“We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and its impact on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term.

“We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and World Bank.

We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover.”

It is important to mention here that the flooding has affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost. The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided £1.5 million to the disaster last weekend.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal today (1 September 2022), the UK Government has announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations, as part of today’s total £15 million pledge.

The rest of the UK funding of £10 million announced today will go to international aid agencies on the ground to help them respond to people’s immediate needs, including through providing water, sanitation, shelter, and protecting women and girls. It will also support families to repair their homes and maintain their livelihoods.