NATIONAL

CEC asks Punjab to take measures for conduct of LG polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take requisite measures to coordinate and facilitate holding of local government elections in Punjab as the commission was constitutionally bound to immediately hold LG polls in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting, the CEC directed Punjab Chief Secretary to provide local government rules, number of union councils, wards, special seats, necessary maps, demarcation notification, so that the ECP could fulfill its constitutional responsibilities of holding LG polls.

Briefing the meeting ECP Secretary said the Punjab government has sent the copy of Local Government Act 2022 to ECP for input and ECP sent it back with recommendation. Provincial government has requested commission’s special meeting to consider those recommendations.

Special Secretary ECP said that Punjab government had dissolved local governments in April 2019. The LGs were restored on directives of Supreme Court. Subsequently, Those LGs completed tenure on December 31, 2021. The LG elections were not possible due to frequent changes in   LG laws by the provincial government. According to Article 140-A and clause 219 (4) of the Election Act, ECP was bound to hold LG elections within 120 days of expiry of tenure.

Director General Law told the meeting that Supreme Court has issued clear directives for holding LG elections in Punjab and apex court’s orders were being violated by not holding elections.

 

Previous articleUK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response
Next articleEpaper_22-09-02 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced postponement of his visit to the United Arab Emirates scheduled for September 3, with a view...
Read more
NATIONAL

Every flood-affected family to resettle in their homes soon: Basharat Raja

LAHORE: Chairman Ministerial Disaster Management Committee, Provincial Minister for Cooperatives, Environmental Protection & Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday assured that every flood-affected...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran warns detractors against exposing those behind his ouster

-- says detractors were trying to stop him from winning with a two-thirds majority SARGODHA: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday warned...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM enhances ceiling for FAC waiver in power bills up to 300 units

Proposes to also waive off electricity bills of consumers in flood-affected areas Announced solar energy programme for production of 10,000 mega-watt of electricity ISLAMABAD:...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imports from India not under consideration: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday clarified that Pakistan has no proposals under consideration currently to allow import of vegetables from India. “We are in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK steps up support of further £15m for Pakistan’s flood response

ISLAMABAD: The UK is providing further urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the...

Water over the bridge

PM postpones UAE visit to focus on flood relief activities

Maslow before Bloom

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.