CEC asks Punjab to take measures for conduct of LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday directed the Punjab government to take requisite measures to coordinate and facilitate holding of local government elections in Punjab as the commission was constitutionally bound to immediately hold LG polls in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting, the CEC directed Punjab Chief Secretary to provide local government rules, number of union councils, wards, special seats, necessary maps, demarcation notification, so that the ECP could fulfill its constitutional responsibilities of holding LG polls.

Briefing the meeting ECP Secretary said the Punjab government has sent the copy of Local Government Act 2022 to ECP for input and ECP sent it back with recommendation. Provincial government has requested commission’s special meeting to consider those recommendations.

Special Secretary ECP said that Punjab government had dissolved local governments in April 2019. The LGs were restored on directives of Supreme Court. Subsequently, Those LGs completed tenure on December 31, 2021. The LG elections were not possible due to frequent changes in LG laws by the provincial government. According to Article 140-A and clause 219 (4) of the Election Act, ECP was bound to hold LG elections within 120 days of expiry of tenure.

Director General Law told the meeting that Supreme Court has issued clear directives for holding LG elections in Punjab and apex court’s orders were being violated by not holding elections.