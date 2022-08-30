SU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has established eight relief camps in its all campuses in a bid to help the flood victims of the province.

In this connection, a meeting of pro-vice chancellors, focal persons, deans of faculties and heads of all teaching and administrative departments of all campuses was held with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the chair on Tuesday.

After detailed deliberation, the meeting decided to set up eight relief camps on Jamshoro, Hyderabad and other constituent campuses.

The meeting nominated a full-fledged professor Dr Tarique Hassan Umrani as the Director of Sindh University Alumni Association (SUAA) assigning him the task to reach out to the university’s alumni residing in the country and abroad and draw their attention towards catastrophe and actuate as well as persuade them for the generous work of donations.

The meeting decided that the flood affected hostler students will be registered and finalized by the respective provosts in order to provide them financial aid.

The vice chancellor directed the Director Finance (DF) of the varsity to transfer the scholarship money to the students having bank accounts without delay. He said as many as 2500 eligible students would be given the scholarship cheques amounting to Rs160 million soon after the opening of the university.

The members agreed to prepare an advisory and share it with the government proposing the short and long-term strategies regarding rehabilitation of the flood victims and protect people from natural calamities in the future.

In the meeting, the vice chancellor said that a separate bank account would be opened for receiving donations from the national and international philanthropists adding that in Jamshoro, the relief camp will be set up at the main entrance of the Institute of Sindhology, which will be supervised by the Deans Committee, while the convener for the relief camp will be Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh.

He said that the Principal of Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad Ahsan Shah Rashdi will look after the matters of the camp being established at Elsa Qazi Campus, Hyderabad under the supervision of the Dean Faculty of Education.

Apart from this, relief camps will also be established in Thatta, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Badin and Larkana campuses of the Sindh University from tomorrow which will be supervised by the concerned pro vice chancellors and focal persons.

The vice chancellor volunteered to donate his 5-day salary to the fund

established by the varsity for the flood victims under the government announcement while the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Khalilur Rehman Khoumbati announced to donate Rs25,000 for the fund.

Speaking on unfavorable financial conditions of the university, the vice chancellor also imposed a ban on all types of loans, money in advance and payment of remuneration bills of faculty members.

Dr Kalhoro informed the members that a department of the federal government had provided sports equipment/ goods, which will be handed over to the students of boys and girls hostels in order to keep them mentally fit through their participation in positive activities of different games.

The vice chancellor, pro vice chancellors, focal persons, deans of faculties and head of departments also appealed to the philanthropists, all the alumni of the university and their former students living in the country and abroad to come forward generously and contribute with open arms to the fund established for the relief of the flood affected people.