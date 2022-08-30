6,000 cops working to assist flood-hit brethren across Punjab: IGP

LAHORE/DG KHAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday visited flood-affected DG Khan and suburban areas to review ongoing rescue operations by police force and distributed ration to the flood-hit people.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that more than 6,000 Punjab police personnel were taking part in rescue and relief operation at flood hit areas across the province by using 400 police vehicles, 288 bikes and 74 motor boats.

He said that the police have set up 388 relief camps across the province while rescued over 20,000 people and more than 6,000 cattle.

He said that the police department was also mobilizing masses to help flood affectees of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and other districts of the province.

Shahkar said that the police utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to flood affectees during this difficult time.

He maintained that officials deployed on the check posts of riverine areas have been directed to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that all motorboats of the departments were being used for rescue operation in flood hit areas.The IGP appreciated the police officials performing duties at flood hit areas and awarded commendatory certificates among them.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar took notice of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a dacoity in Sialkot.

He sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The IGP issued orders to DPO Sialkot to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and to keep close contact with the victim’s family. IG Punjab said that the accused must be arrested and punished immediately.