NATIONAL

6,000 cops working to assist flood-hit brethren across Punjab: IGP

By Staff Report

LAHORE/DG KHAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday visited flood-affected DG Khan and suburban areas to review ongoing rescue operations by police force and distributed ration to the flood-hit people.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that more than 6,000 Punjab police personnel were taking part in rescue and relief operation at flood hit areas across the province by using 400 police vehicles, 288 bikes and 74 motor boats.

He said that the police have set up 388 relief camps across the province while rescued over 20,000 people and more than 6,000 cattle.

He said that the police department was also mobilizing masses to help flood affectees of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and other districts of the province.

Shahkar said that the police utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to flood affectees during this difficult time.

He maintained that officials deployed on the check posts of riverine areas have been directed to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that all motorboats of the departments were being used for rescue operation in flood hit areas.The IGP appreciated the police officials performing duties at flood hit areas and awarded commendatory certificates among them.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Faisal Shahkar took notice of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a dacoity in Sialkot.

He sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The IGP issued orders to DPO Sialkot to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and to keep close contact with the victim’s family. IG Punjab said that the accused must be arrested and punished immediately.

 

Previous articleSU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses
Next articleLiam Livingstone doubtful for England’s T20I tour of Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

WWF-Pak appeals donors for relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees

PESHAWAR: WWF-Pakistan appeals to the national and international donor agencies, corporates, government organizations, civil society organizations and individuals to contribute towards the rescue, relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

GB cabinet donates one salary for flood affectees

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet on Wednesday announced donation of their one-month salary for the flood relief programs. According to details, the GB cabinet members announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

SU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has established eight relief camps in its all campuses in a bid to help the flood victims of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while linking the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme critical to Pakistan’s economy, stressed upon breaking...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA panel directs stringent measures to control medicine prices

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination on Tuesday expressed concern over poor performance of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar leaves for official visit to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Chief of Pakistan Air Force, left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday for an official visit...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has established eight relief camps in its all campuses in a bid to help the flood victims of...

PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

CM Punjab confirms construction of 5-star complex near Gaddafi Stadium

Fighting across southern front as Ukraine wages counter-offensive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.