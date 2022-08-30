NATIONAL

PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

By Staff Report
ANKARA, TURKIYE - JUNE 1: Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus (not seen) attend Turkiye-Pakistan Business Council meeting in Ankara, Turkiye on June 1, 2022. (Photo by Esra Hacioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while linking the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme critical to Pakistan’s economy, stressed upon breaking of economic straitjacket through structural reforms.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the IMF programme offered a pathway to re-orient Pakistan’s economy and underlined that they would have to work hard to become self-sufficient.

“Revival of IMF program, though critical to our economy, is not an end in itself. It offers a pathway to reorient our economy. We will have to work hard to make it self-sufficient. Pakistan must break out of economic straitjacket, which is only possible through structural reforms,” the prime minister posted in tweet.

Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NA panel directs stringent measures to control medicine prices

National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination on Tuesday expressed concern over poor performance of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAF Chief, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar leave for official visit to Iran

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the commander of the Pakistan Air Force, left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday for an official...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran moves IHC to dismiss terror charges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday to dismiss the terrorism case lodged against...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK rallies to express solidarity with flood affectees, rescue workers

MUZAFFARABAD: Thousands of people belonging to all segments of the civil society here on Tuesday staged ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally with prime focus to raised...
Read more
NATIONAL

China deploys Y-20 plane on emergency delivery mission to Pakistan

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched two Y-20 cargo planes to provide emergency humanitarian supplies including 3,000 tents to flood-hit Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP forest employees donate scale-wise salary to flood-victims

The employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department have donated scale-wise salary as a gesture of solidarity and support with the flood affectees in the...
Read more
