NATIONAL

US media flashing flood devastation in Pakistan

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: American print and electronic media is giving wide coverage to the devastation caused by fast-flowing flood waters in Pakistan that Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has called a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster” of “epic proportions.”

The media is focusing on the relief work done in difficult situations across the country by government agencies and humanitarian organizations and pointing out that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has appealed for international help to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-American community is busy raising funds and the American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC), which is headed by Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, has already collected more than half a million dollars.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, made an impassioned appeal to the Pakistani-American community to step forward and help the flood affectees in Pakistan.

To date, 66 districts in Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been declared calamity hit, and officials said the rainfall in coming days is likely to wreak havoc in other areas.

Assad Chaudhry, an APPAC board member, said that donations are pouring in, and the money raised t would be deposited in Pakistan government’s accounts devoted to flood relief.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that hoarding and Illegal profiteering is haram (unfair) and people would be held accountable on the day of judgment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that price hike in days of calamity and disaster was illegal and a very shameful act, slamming the mafias for spearheading this act.

He urged the government to take strict actions against those raising prices of essential items.

Tahir remarked that lack of punitive actions had emboldened the hoarders and profiteers who charge exorbitant prices and try to create artificial supply issues.

He suggested that for rehabilitation of flood affectees all political parties, their members, federal and provincial governments to collectively work together shunning differences.

Tahir Ashrafi has called the affluent people to play their role by paying their respective zakats for flood victims, also urging the elites and NGOs to come forward and contributein this testing time.

 

Previous articlePakistan goes down fighting in first of three contests against India
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan goes down fighting in first of three contests against India

DUBAI: Hardik Pandya starred with bat and ball to lead India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a last-over T20 thriller in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawaz asks party lawmakers, well-off people to donate for flood victims

ISLAMABAD/LODON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has called upon people belonging to all walks of life including...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt reaches out to IMF to clarify on KP govt’s letter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has contacted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a clarification of a letter written by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal won’t leave flood affectees in lurch: Zardari

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is a painful situation due to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan minister’s ‘conjectural allegations’ defy ‘norms of responsible diplomatic conduct’: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called the accusations made by Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob “conjectural allegations” and said the statement was “highly...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM-convened APC devises plan for tacking flood calamity today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an "All Parties Conference" (APC) over the ongoing flood disasters in the country, which will be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal won’t leave flood affectees in lurch: Zardari

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is a painful situation due to...

Afghan minister’s ‘conjectural allegations’ defy ‘norms of responsible diplomatic conduct’: Pakistan

Climate change and floods in Pakistan

PM-convened APC devises plan for tacking flood calamity today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.