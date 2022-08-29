NATIONAL

ECP adjourns Toshakhana hearing against PTI chief till September 7

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the Toshakhana reference hearing against former prime minister Imran Khan till September 7.

Toshakhana is a government department under the control of the cabinet division. Its main purpose is to keep gifts which are received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, the President and PM.

Imran has been blamed for keeping the gifts he received as premier for his personal use and later selling them at a higher price.

During the hearing conducted today, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan about the delay in submission of his client’s asset details to the ECP.

In response, Barrister Khan said he was unable to submit the details because he was involved with a case of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Speaking to the media outside the election commission, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha lashed out at ex-premier Imran for not declaring his assets in the ECP.

Last month, on July 3, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had sent the Toshakhana reference against Imran to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

News Desk

