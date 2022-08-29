Pakistan reports 226 new coronavirus cases, one death

Pakistan reported 226 new coronavirus cases along with one virus-related death during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by the NIH, after one more coronavirus-related death, the death reached 30,575, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan was recorded at 1.5 percent, as 226 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 15,079 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,568,679.