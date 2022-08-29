NATIONAL

Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

By Staff Report

The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province lodged 32 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday.

In a statement, Secretary Health Punjab said that 32 cases of dengue virus have been reported across the province during the past 24 hours.

Most of the cases (15) were reported in Rawalpindi, while Lahore lodged 11 cases of dengue virus, the official added. Moreover, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Jhelum reported one case each.

The Secretary Health Punjab further said that so far, 1034 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year, adding that 441 of the cases were reported in Lahore alone. Meanwhile, three patients succumbed to the virus in 2022.

Earlier on August 25, it was reported that Sindh lodged 839 cases in the last 24 days. The number of dengue cases reported in Sindh reached 839 in last 24 days. Of them, the majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.

Previous articleBody of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Body of missing driver in Malir River recovered after 12 days

The body of missing driver, who drowned along with six members of a family after taxi swept away in flash flood in Malir River,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

Senior official of Ministry of Climate Change Joudat Ayaz stated that “Pakistan is among those countries, who are not very much responsible for climate change,...
Read more
NATIONAL

KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Deputy Prime of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister Mohammed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sportsmen express solidarity with flood victims; plan fund-raising

Various sportspeople have expressed solidarity with the flood victims, and decided to hold a football match for fund-raising to join efforts in extending relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

River Kabul still in very high flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese President sends condolences to Dr Alvi over floods damages

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday sent a message of condolence to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over the ongoing calamity of floods in Pakistan. The death...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sportsmen express solidarity with flood victims; plan fund-raising

Various sportspeople have expressed solidarity with the flood victims, and decided to hold a football match for fund-raising to join efforts in extending relief...

PSG’s perfect record ended by Monaco

Afridi takes a dig at Gambhir, again

River Kabul still in very high flood: FFC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.