Opinion

Battle over key appointments

Need for neutral selection mechanism

By Editorial
17
0

A report tells of PML-N and PPP being involved in a tug of war over the appointment of the next president of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Reportedly the PPP is adamant to get its nominee selected for the slot after losing a similar battle to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail who got his preferred candidate appointed as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). National Bank of Pakistan is one of the largest banking institutions of the country with seventy three years of service to its credit. It has branches spread over a number of world capitals. Political parties are keen to fill the jobs with their nominees. Among the tasks undertaken by the NBP is providing credit to the unbanked market segment that includes small and medium enterprises, agricultural sector and large corporate customers. All this makes the post of NBP president attractive to political parties. Accusations of misuse of powers have in the past led to NAB cases against two former presidents of the bank. In the Park Lane case several important officials of the National Bank of Pakistan were among the accused. There is therefore a need to develop a procedure for selection of NBP President on purely professional basis and without a role by the ruling party.

After the treatment meted out to politicians by NAB during the last four years, one had hoped that a lesson would have been learnt by the PPP and PML-N. The desire to have a NBP President of one’s choice indicates that little has been learnt. One can understand the need for a bank chief sufficiently receptive to the needs of the farming community or the small industry. But this could have been made a part of the criteria for selection rather than a hunch for particular persons known to the politicians.

- Advertisement -

There is a need to have officials with professional excellence and sufficient independence to be appointed to key posts without political interference. A perception that important officials that include chiefs of NBP, FIA and FBR are close to a certain party creates doubts about their independence and needs to be removed.

Previous articleAshrafi urges people to help flood victims without prejudice
Next articleAfter the deluge
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Two ways to consult the Quran

Why Muslims, for many centuries now, are so strikingly at odds with the spirit of the Quran is one of the enduring mysteries of...
Read more
Comment

Social Media

"Harry felt a chill in his stomach, as Professor McGonagall struggled to find words to describe what had happened. He did not need her...
Read more
Comment

Diversity for growth

It is quite a natural phenomenon in human society that people venerate group norms & values and remain committed & loyal to their respective...
Read more
Letters

Freelancing in Pakistan

Despite the dismal state of education in the country, Pakistan ranks fourth in the global freelance marketplace where hundreds of thousands of individuals generate...
Read more
Letters

Minor vendors

As the month of Independence will be over soon, I want to share an incident that I witnessed on the eve of the Independence...
Read more
Letters

PRC and Domicile for admissions

With the process of admission to universities having started in Karachi, students are being advised to submit domicile and permanent residence certificate (PRC) along...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Minor vendors

As the month of Independence will be over soon, I want to share an incident that I witnessed on the eve of the Independence...

PRC and Domicile for admissions

After the deluge

Battle over key appointments

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.