28 killed, 48 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Villagers search for their belongings after their huts were destroyed in flood waters in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 28 people were killed and 48 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA, at least 11 children and three women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related accidents across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit province with 16 killed and 25 others injured.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains since mid-June has risen to 1,061 along with 1,575 others injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 992,871 houses, 170 bridges and 157 shops have been destroyed, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Staff Report

